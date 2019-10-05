Ekiti begins N30,000 minimum wage payment October

Related News

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the state government would begin the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000 from October.

According to The Nation, Mr Fayemi said the decision was predicated on the need to improve the living standard of workers, especially teachers to be able to deliver the best and reposition the state to its pride of place as the education nerve centre of the country.

The governor spoke at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti on Saturday during the 2019 celebration of the Teachers’ Day, with the theme: “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession”.

At the event, Henry Asubiojo of Amoye Grammar School, Tajudeen Olaoye of Anglican Primary School, both from Esun Ekiti, and Mojisola Ehinafe of Technical School, Ado Ekiti, were awarded cash prizes of N500,000 each, for emerging as the best teachers in the state.

Mr Fayemi said he decided to inject new breeds of teachers into the state’s public schools by recruiting 2,000 new teachers to safeguard the future of the state.

“We will commence payment of N30,000 to workers in Ekiti with effect from this month. We are determined to reward diligence because the workers, particularly our teachers have done the state proud.

“In this year’s WAEC, Ekiti was ranked 12th. I want to salute our teachers but that is not where Ekiti belonged, we must continually do more to rise to number one”, he said.

He said he was highly determined to protect and preserve the core values of making Ekiti the education capital of the nation.

Mr Fayemi said he decided to establish more schools in Ado Ekiti to depopulate the overpopulated ones and make learning more conducive.

“The only way we can reclaim.our lost glory in education is to encourage our teachers in and outside service. I will promote functional and technical education in this state.

“I have also ensured that all students of school age are in schools in line with education law which makes basic education compulsory and in line with global best practice.