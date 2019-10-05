Gov. Abiodun reinstates Ogun teachers sacked by Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun Shas announced the reinstatement of two of the three teachers sacked by the last administration over alleged gross misconduct.

He made the announcement during the celebration of the 2019 World Teacher’s Day in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The affected teachers are the former chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dare Ilekoya, and Olusanjo Majekodunmi.

The governor noted that reinstating them back to service is a gesture that is meant to encourage them just as it the right thing to do.

“This gesture is not only to encourage teachers but is also dictated by natural justice and the right thing to do,” he said.

The three teachers were sent on compulsory retirement in 2016 by former governor, Ibikunle Amosun, but one of them was later reinstated leaving the other two.

Mr Abiodun congratulated the teachers under the NUT and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) for coming together to provide a viable platform for continued interaction of teachers and the development of the profession.

Read also: Why Nigeria’s economic growth is slow – Report

‘‘I understand that this is the first time the NUT and ASUSS are celebrating together at the MKO Abiola Stadium,” the governor said.

He, however, advised them on the need to adopt a moderate approach and show understanding in pushing forward their demands to the government.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

“I concede that unionism is a part of the fundamental rights of workers. But, let me use this opportunity to charge all our labour unions and associations to always show understanding in your agitations as no meaningful results can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour and discord,” he added.

In their respective remarks, NUT Chairman and his ASUSS counterpart, Akeem Lasisi and Titilope Adebanjo, thanked the governor for approving the promotion of 10,000 teachers.

They, however, urged the government to also look into the 2018 and 2019 promotion of their colleagues which according to them is long overdue.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.