Court sentences man to 168 hours community service for assaulting electricity officials

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday, sentenced a 41-year-old man, Kehinde Benjamin, to 168 hours community service for assaulting two electricity officials with an iron rod.

S. K. Matepo, the magistrate, pronounced the verdict after the defendant said he did not have any defence.

“You are hereby sentenced to 168 hours community service. The sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who may want to engage in similar acts,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Benjamin, a resident of Lagos Island, was first arraigned on November 11, 2014, but he pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault levelled against him.

The defendant was then granted N50,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum and had been appearing in court since then.

However, when it was the defendant’s turn to prove the case on Thursday, he told the court that he did not have any defence, a development that prompted the magistrate to sentence him.

During the defendant’s arraignment, the prosecutor, Innocent Odugbo, had told the court that he committed the offence on November 4, 2014, at his residence.

Mr Odugbo, a police sergeant, said Mr Benjamin assaulted Messrs Oluwasegun Adekoya and Segun Olaide while they were performing their duties.

“The complainants, who were electricity workers, had come to the residence of the defendant to disconnect his power supply over alleged huge debt.

“In the process, the defendant beat them with an iron rod, which caused harm to their bodies.

“The complainants reported the case, which led to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)