Fire razes teaching equipment at University of Ibadan

University of Ibadan (UI)
University of Ibadan (UI) [Photo: sirkenayo.com]

Teaching equipment at the Faculty of Education of the University of Ibadan, whose value are yet to be determined, was razed by fire on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that firefighters battled for several hours to put out the fire which started around 9 p.m.

The university management said the fire was caused by a power surge that triggered a cooking gas canister in the common room.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that there was a fire incident last night, said Olatunji Oladejo, the university’s director of communications.

“However, contrary to the insinuations that the whole faculty was engulfed in fire, it is not true as the incident only affected the common room of the faculty.

“The affected room was completely razed as we couldn’t lay hands on anything after the incident. We thank God that no life was lost.”

He, however, declined to put a cost on the equipment destroyed by the fire.

“It is not my work to value it. Teaching equipment were completely razed by the fire” he said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.