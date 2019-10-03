Fire razes teaching equipment at University of Ibadan

Related News

Teaching equipment at the Faculty of Education of the University of Ibadan, whose value are yet to be determined, was razed by fire on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that firefighters battled for several hours to put out the fire which started around 9 p.m.

The university management said the fire was caused by a power surge that triggered a cooking gas canister in the common room.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that there was a fire incident last night, said Olatunji Oladejo, the university’s director of communications.

“However, contrary to the insinuations that the whole faculty was engulfed in fire, it is not true as the incident only affected the common room of the faculty.

“The affected room was completely razed as we couldn’t lay hands on anything after the incident. We thank God that no life was lost.”

He, however, declined to put a cost on the equipment destroyed by the fire.

“It is not my work to value it. Teaching equipment were completely razed by the fire” he said.