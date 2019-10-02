Snake saga: Ondo Assembly gets temporary chamber

Ondo House of Assembly [Photo: ondostatemoi.gov.ng]
Ondo House of Assembly [Photo: ondostatemoi.gov.ng]

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday inaugurated a temporary chamber for its legislative activities after a snake was sighted inside the main chamber during plenary on July 25.

The Chief Whip of the House, Olayemi Adeyemi, described the temporary chamber as symbolic for the 9th assembly.

He commended the executive arm of government for prompt release of funds for the renovation of the temporary chamber.

The Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroji, urged the state government to intensify efforts on total renovation or building of a new chamber at the Assembly.

“We are using this place for a short period of time, Ondo State is ripe enough to have a befitting hallowed chamber that will stand the test of time.

“We actually resolved to conduct our legislative activities here because the legislative business must continue without any hindrance.

READ ALSO: Robbers raid Oyo House of Assembly complex

“It will be unfair for us as members of 9th Assembly in the state if we cannot sit because of snake invasion,” Mr Iroju said.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole, also commended the executive for the release of funds for the temporary chamber.

Mr Omole, who said full legislative activities would commence immediately, lamented the neglect of the chamber by the past administrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house had stopped plenary since the snake incident in July.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.