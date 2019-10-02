Snake saga: Ondo Assembly gets temporary chamber

Related News

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday inaugurated a temporary chamber for its legislative activities after a snake was sighted inside the main chamber during plenary on July 25.

The Chief Whip of the House, Olayemi Adeyemi, described the temporary chamber as symbolic for the 9th assembly.

He commended the executive arm of government for prompt release of funds for the renovation of the temporary chamber.

The Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroji, urged the state government to intensify efforts on total renovation or building of a new chamber at the Assembly.

“We are using this place for a short period of time, Ondo State is ripe enough to have a befitting hallowed chamber that will stand the test of time.

“We actually resolved to conduct our legislative activities here because the legislative business must continue without any hindrance.

“It will be unfair for us as members of 9th Assembly in the state if we cannot sit because of snake invasion,” Mr Iroju said.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole, also commended the executive for the release of funds for the temporary chamber.

Mr Omole, who said full legislative activities would commence immediately, lamented the neglect of the chamber by the past administrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house had stopped plenary since the snake incident in July.

