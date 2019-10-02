One dead as Ekiti govt. temporarily fixes collapsed Ureje Bridge

Related News

The Ekiti State has temporarily fixed the Ureje Bridge in Ado Ekiti which collapse on Monday left one person dead and several others injured.

According to a report by The Guardian, the bridge in the state capital links Afe Babalola University and Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti with other communities in Ekiti and Ondo states.

An eyewitness who declined to be named told PREMIUM TIMES the bridge collapsed as a result of the heavy downpour on Monday.

“There was a hold up (traffic gridlock) for road users as there was no movement of vehicles. Cars got damaged, people were wounded and a life was lost as a result of the heavy downpour that led to the collapsed of the bridge on Monday,” the source said.

A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the collapse of the bridge caused gridlock for road users going to Ikole, Gbonyin, and Ondo axis for several hours.

The state governor, Kayode Fayemi, through his official Twitter page, confirmed the road has been fixed temporarily until the Federal Government provides a permanent solution.

“AN UPDATE ON UREJE BRIDGE – repair work in place at the Ureje Bridge. This is a temporary measure until the Federal Government provides a permanent solution.

Thank you. JKF ”

However, Afe Babalola University, management released a statement on Facebook to assure students and parents that the road had been fixed yesterday.

“Dear parents, sponsors, and friends of Afe Babalola University and Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, the road to these tertiary institutions is now passable. Please do not entertain any fear to bring your wards to these institutions. Thank you.”