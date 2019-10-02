One dead as Ekiti govt. temporarily fixes collapsed Ureje Bridge

Repair work in place at the Ureje Bridge
Repair work in place at the Ureje Bridge

The Ekiti State has temporarily fixed the Ureje Bridge in Ado Ekiti which collapse on Monday left one person dead and several others injured.

According to a report by The Guardian, the bridge in the state capital links Afe Babalola University and Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti with other communities in Ekiti and Ondo states.

An eyewitness who declined to be named told PREMIUM TIMES the bridge collapsed as a result of the heavy downpour on Monday.

Repair work in place at the Ureje Bridge
Ureje Bridge

“There was a hold up (traffic gridlock) for road users as there was no movement of vehicles. Cars got damaged, people were wounded and a life was lost as a result of the heavy downpour that led to the collapsed of the bridge on Monday,” the source said.

A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the collapse of the bridge caused gridlock for road users going to Ikole, Gbonyin, and Ondo axis for several hours.

The state governor, Kayode Fayemi, through his official Twitter page, confirmed the road has been fixed temporarily until the Federal Government provides a permanent solution.

“AN UPDATE ON UREJE BRIDGE – repair work in place at the Ureje Bridge. This is a temporary measure until the Federal Government provides a permanent solution.
Thank you. JKF ”

READ ALSO: Ekiti returns Christ’s School to Anglican Church

However, Afe Babalola University, management released a statement on Facebook to assure students and parents that the road had been fixed yesterday.

“Dear parents, sponsors, and friends of Afe Babalola University and Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, the road to these tertiary institutions is now passable. Please do not entertain any fear to bring your wards to these institutions. Thank you.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.