Robbers raid Oyo House of Assembly complex

Oyo Assembly chamber
Oyo State House of Assembly

Suspected hoodlums have stolen electric cables valued at N500,000.00 from the Oyo State House of Assembly complex, the assembly’s spokesperson, Kemi Ojoawo said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the suspected robbers, broke into the assembly complex last Thursday night and made away with the item.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the theft has been slowing down legislative activities in the state.

Another source who asked not to be named said that stealing of electric cables and other properties House of Assembly complex is not new.

He alleged that electrical cables, fans, computers and other common items often go missing within the complex.

“I can recall this to be the third time cables were stolen overnight. Though, it is the first time with the ninth assembly, but I remembered it happened twice during the eighth assembly and they spent close to one million naira to fix the damage.

“The unfortunate thing is that despite the investigation so far about it, the culprits have not been apprehended. This is why it continues.”

Mrs Ojoawo in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES said the house is investigating the alleged theft.

She said, “The situation is still under control. We are still investigating the matter. We are in charge. We will soon come out with our own position.”

