I won’t interfere in Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system – Gov. Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday promised not to interfere in the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system, but work to achieve its desired goals.

The governor gave the assurance during the 86th birthday anniversary and chieftaincy celebration of Theresa Oyekanmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Mrs Oyekanmi was recently installed as the 14th Iyalode of Ibadan land after the demise of Aminat Abiodun.

Mr Makinde was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Funmi Orisadeyi.

“As your son, I am reassuring you of my support for the progress of Ibadan.

“Let me re-state that I will not interfere in the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system,” he said.

He solicited the support of traditional institutions across the state for his administration in transforming the state.

The governor congratulated the new Iyalode of Ibadanland, praying that she would live long.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji, also prayed that his reign and that of the Iyalode would last long and bring the desired growth to Ibadan land.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The event was attended by prominent sons and daughters of Ibadan land as well as associations.

Among the dignitaries are Lekan Balogun, Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land; High Lekan Alabi, Agbaakin of Ibadan land; and Sarafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government.

Advertisement

wits Advert

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.