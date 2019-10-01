Lagos Poly dismisses five staff

Lagos-State-Polytechnic [photo credit: Search by image
Lagos-State-Polytechnic [photo credit: Search by image Home]

The Governing Council of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu, has dismissed five staff of the institution for various offences that contravene its conditions of service.
The affected staff are Talabi Kareem, Adeniyi Olatunji, Mutiu Badmus, Anuoluwapo Olorunseun and Rashidat Abudu.

The Polytechnic Spokesperson, Olanrewaju Kuye, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the governing council took the decision at its meeting on September 20.

Mr Kuye said of the affected five staff, were two lecturers and three non-teaching staff.

“The council after exhausting all the due processes as contained in the staff conditions of service, dismissed five staff of the institution for offences ranging from plagiarism and falsification of students’ examination results.

“Also, fraudulently gaining employment without pre-requisite qualification, breach of confidentiality, assault and battery, among others,’’ he said in a statement.

Mr Kuye said the affected staff had been duly communicated of the decision of the council.

(NAN)

