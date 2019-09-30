Ondo 2020: PDP vice chairman joins Ondo governorship race

Related News

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (Southwest), Eddy Olafeso, on Monday, indicated his intention to contest the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

He was at the PDP’s state secretariat at Alagbaka in Akure to notify the leadership of the party in the state of his intention to vie for the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

He would be contending with the candidate of the party in the last election, Eyitayo Jegede, who had earlier indicated that he would run again.

While speaking, Mr Olafeso described his move as a rescue mission, describing the present administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a disaster in the state.

“There is no government in Ondo State here,” he said.

“This is the state of Ajasin, it is the state of Adefarati, it is the state of Olusegun Agagu and Olusegun Mimiko. We are now witnessing a situation where students are paying from primary school level to secondary school. The tertiary institutions are far beyond the ordinary man.

“I’m a product of the Awolowo era. I won’t have been educated if there is no social welfare programme for the ordinary man on the street. They have abdicated their responsibilities and they have stepped on the head of history.”

Mr Olafeso said he joined the race to rescue the state, adding that urban renewal, quality and affordable healthcare and education would receive top priorities from the government of the PDP in the state.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Clement Faboyede, assured that the party would ensure that the primary which would produce the standard-bearer would be done in a transparent manner.

According to Mr Faboyede, 17 aspirants have signified intention to jostle for the party’s ticket. He stressed that the process of picking the party’s candidate would be transparent.

“Our primary will be clean and clear primary,” he said. “There will be no brouhaha, but I can assure everyone that the best candidate will emerge because we will ensure free fair primary.”