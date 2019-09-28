FUOYE Crisis: Two students still hospitalised as govt awaits investigative report

Related News

Two of the students injured during a protest by students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), are still in the hospital, an official said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a protest by students of the institution turned violent after a student leader was attacked by a police officer.

Two students of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police bullets during the September 10 protest.

Many other students were also injured when the students protested poor electricity supply in Oye and Ikole Ekiti.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also attacked during the protest.

The protest turned violent after a police officer attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy slapped a student leader, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

Despite the fatalities, the police in Ekiti claimed their officers did not fire any shot.

Mr Fayemi had, in an earlier broadcast, expressed government’s regrets, and resolved to get to the bottom of the incident and compensate victims.

The state government had also paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families and participated in their funeral ceremonies.

On Friday, the state government posted a statement on its Twitter handle on the latest situation at the federal institution in the state.

“The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi @kfayemi, has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of the FUOYE incident in fulfilment of his promise during a statewide broadcast recently,” the government said.

“Two of the injured, who are still being treated at LASUTH Ikeja and FMC Ido Ekiti, are reported to be recuperating well.”

The statement quoted the Chief Security Officer to the governor, Ajayi Adeyanju, as saying the government awaits the outcomes of investigations into the violence.

“The multiple investigations into the incident are aimed at identifying those responsible for the degeneration of the protest and ensure justice for the dead students.

“The report of the investigations are expected to be presented to the State Government by end of September.”

Two separate investigations are being carried out by the police and the university management.

“The two students who lost their lives, late Kehinde Dada and Joseph Okonofua, have since been buried in Usi Ekiti and Edo State respectively,” the government said.