FUOYE Crisis: Two students still hospitalised as govt awaits investigative report

FUOYE students protest
FUOYE students protest

Two of the students injured during a protest by students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), are still in the hospital, an official said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a protest by students of the institution turned violent after a student leader was attacked by a police officer.

Two students of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police bullets during the September 10 protest.

Many other students were also injured when the students protested poor electricity supply in Oye and Ikole Ekiti.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also attacked during the protest.

The protest turned violent after a police officer attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy slapped a student leader, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

Despite the fatalities, the police in Ekiti claimed their officers did not fire any shot.

Mr Fayemi had, in an earlier broadcast, expressed government’s regrets, and resolved to get to the bottom of the incident and compensate victims.

The state government had also paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families and participated in their funeral ceremonies.

On Friday, the state government posted a statement on its Twitter handle on the latest situation at the federal institution in the state.

“The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi @kfayemi, has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of the FUOYE incident in fulfilment of his promise during a statewide broadcast recently,” the government said.

“Two of the injured, who are still being treated at LASUTH Ikeja and FMC Ido Ekiti, are reported to be recuperating well.”

The statement quoted the Chief Security Officer to the governor, Ajayi Adeyanju, as saying the government awaits the outcomes of investigations into the violence.

“The multiple investigations into the incident are aimed at identifying those responsible for the degeneration of the protest and ensure justice for the dead students.

Advertisement

wits Advert

“The report of the investigations are expected to be presented to the State Government by end of September.”

Two separate investigations are being carried out by the police and the university management.

“The two students who lost their lives, late Kehinde Dada and Joseph Okonofua, have since been buried in Usi Ekiti and Edo State respectively,” the government said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.