Policeman killed in Ekiti bank robbery

Ekiti State has again suffered another gruesome armed robbery attack at a bank in Ise Ekiti, which led to the death of a police officer.

The robbers, who were said to be about 10 in number, arrived the quiet town at about 2.30 p.m. on Thursday shooting sporadically into the air as they drove into commercial bank permission.

Witnesses said the robbers besieged the bank and were in the operation for over 25 minutes.

It was gathered that the came into the town in two vehicles through Ikere road.

On entering the bank, they shot a mobile policeman attached to the bank. The policeman was said to have died instantly.

Bank staff and customers were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The spokesman for the Ekiti Police Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, said the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite and gained entry into the banking hall.

“I can confirm to you that a bank was robbed at Ise Ekiti this afternoon,” he said.

“The robbers broke the security door with explosive material, precisely dynamite.

“Our men are on their trail and we shall ensure that none of them escapes.

“Members of the public should go about their normal duties and be rest assured that we are ready to protect their lives and property at all times.”

It was a similar story two weeks ago when three policemen and four other persons were shot dead in Ilasa-Ekiti by robbers who invaded a commercial bank shortly afternoon.

The eight-man gang of robbers invaded the bank and also destroyed the security door with dynamite before gaining entry into the hall.

