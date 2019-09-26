Driver killed in Ekiti after attack with ‘charm’

A brawl between drivers in Igogo Ekiti, in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Thursday, resulted in one person being killed.

Witnesses said the clash started over the refusal of a driver to pay for the daily ticket he had already collected and for which his colleague confronted.

The ensuing argument degenerated into a fisticuff and a free for all.

It was gathered that one of the drivers attacked his colleague with what is suspected to be a charm, killing him on the spot.

The two drivers belong to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Family members of the deceased driver were also said to have joined the fray and launched an attack on their opponents.

There was a heavy deployment of armed policemen following the clash and commercial activities were seriously hampered.

The incident also left many injured and the victims are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

When contacted the State Chairman of NURTW, in Ekiti state, Osho Farotimi, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate and uncalled for.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed and condemned the incident.

“We heard that it was a clash between two drivers and one of them was said to have hit the deceased with a substance suspected to be a charm and died,” he said.

“Due to the fact that a life was lost, it escalated but the commissioner of police, Mr Asuquo Amba quickly drafted more men to the area and normalcy has been restored,” he said.

Mr Ikechukwu said the principal suspect has been arrested and detained by the police while investigation commences into the case.

