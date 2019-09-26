Policewoman alleges husband wants to use her for money ritual

COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.
A police sergeant, Wuraola Babalola, has petitioned a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan seeking the dissolution of her marriage of 14 years to Oladimeji over alleged attempt to use her for money ritual.

According to the petitioner, her husband uses different kinds of charms whenever he wants to sleep with her.

She alleged that he has also turned her into his punching bag.

”At any slightest opportunity, he strips me, prevents my relatives from seeing me.

”He puts charms in my private part whenever he wants to sleep with me. He also surrounds my plate of food with charms, saying he uses it to protect me.

“He has also buried different kinds of charms in the house chanting my name. My first child saw him do that.

“I have evidence of all the charms and how he maltreats me on my cell phone,” she alleged.

The husband was not in court to answer to the allegations.

The bailiff informed the court that he had on several occasions served hearing notices on Oladimeji, who lives in Oluyole Estate in Ibadan.

After listening to the testimony of the petitioner, Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, dissolved the marriage, on grounds of threat to life.

He granted custody of the three children to the petitioner and ordered the respondent to pay N15,000 as the monthly feeding allowance.

The arbitrator ordered the clerk of the court to ensure that a copy of the judgment is sent to Oladimeji.

(NAN)

