Nigeria Immigration inaugurates e-registration for migrants in Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Wednesday inaugurated the e-registration for migrants.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Comptroller of NIS in the state, Eunice Aboyade, said constant registration of migrants must be carried out to check activities of illegal migrants in the country.

According to her, maintenance of a registry of migrants in the country is one of the core statutory functions of NIS.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that e-registration for migrants was launched in July by President Muhammadu Buhari with the establishment of registration centres in some states, including Ondo.

Mrs Aboyade said the exercise would help to build a formidable database for migrants and ensure effective border management.

The registration, according to the comptroller, is meant for all non-Nigerians staying beyond 90 days in the country.

Also speaking, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said e-registration would assist the country in tackling security challenges.

Mr Akeredolu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, commended the initiative.

“It is dangerous for any country not to know the foreigners in their midst.

” This initiative of migrant e- registration is a very good idea. This will enable us to know foreigners in our midst, where they live, what they do, particularly now that we have security challenges,” Mr Akeredolu said.

(NAN)