Gov. Oyetola appoints ex-Minister, Bisi Akande’s sons as commissioners

Related News

The president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode, was one of the names in the list for 35 nominees submitted by the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday for confirmation as commissioners and special assistants.

Others include Adebayo Adewole, a son of a former health minister, Isaac Adewole; Femi Akande, son of a former acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, and a former governorship aspirant, Tadese Amidu.

Mr Adewole, a farmer, attended Command Children’s School, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, for primary education and Kings International College, Ibadan, for his secondary school education.

He earned a first degree from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, another bachelor’s degree from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom and a master’s degree at the University of Nottingham.

Mr Adewole recently told Punch newspaper in an interview that he won a scholarship to do research at the Harvard School of Public Health, United States.

He was kidnapped in June at his farm located at Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State but regained freedom after 24 hours.

Mrs Egbemode, who confirmed her nomination on Tuesday, is the Managing Director of the New Telegraph newspaper and a columnist with The Sun Newspaper.

She attended Baptist Practising Primary School, Iwo in Osun State and had her secondary school education in Baptist Girls High School, Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr Tadese was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 22 gubernatorial election that was won by Governor Oyetola after a supplementary poll.

The political scientist was an Acting Head of Department of Political Science and Public Administration, College of Management and Social Sciences, Fountain University, Osogbo.

Before he joined the ruling APC, he had on several occasions accused the administration of the former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, of subjecting the people of the state to abject poverty.

READ ALSO:

The nominations were also confirmed by the state commissioner for information, Adelani Baderinwa, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Other nominees include Bola Oyebamiji, immediate past Commissioner for Finance; Oluremi Omowaiye, the immediate past Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; and Lekan Yinusa, the immediate past budget commissioner.

The appointments come ten months after Mr Oyetola was sworn in as the state governor on November 27, 2018.

Advertisement

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, conveyed a parliamentary sitting to discuss the list sent.

Mr Owoeye said all 35 nominees are to submit their curriculum vitae not later than Friday while screening starts on September 30.