Ten months after inauguration, Oyetola finally appoints Osun commissioners (FULL LIST)

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has submitted the list of commissioner-designates to the state House of Assembly.

The submission comes ten months after he was sworn in as the state governor on November 27, 2018.

Mr Oyetola, who is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, was said to have compiled the list before travelling.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Oyetola has been governing the affairs of the state with supervisors appointed for some ministries he considers very important.

Seven supervisors were appointed to do the work of commissioners over the ministries of works, finance, agriculture, home affairs, education and information.

The Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, submitted the list of commissioner-nominees around 11:30 a.m.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, conveyed a parliamentary sitting to discuss the list sent.

Mr Owoeye said all 35 nominees are to submit their CVs not later than Friday while screening starts on September 30.

See the full list of the nominees below.

Full list below:

Adebisi Obawale Simeon

Ibitoye Felix Adeniran

Oladepo Solagbade Atanda

Ajisefini Abiodun

Mumini Adekunle Raifu

Ogunfolaju Olusola

Oladimeji Samson

Agunbiade Nathaniel

Olaonipekun Henry

Oladoyin Olayinka

Adeleke Adebayo

Olamiju Olasiji

Yinusa Olalekan

Rafiu Isamotu

Oyebamiji Bola

Omowaiye Oluremi

Jamiu Olawumi

Femi Akande

Olawale Babatunde Olumide

Olaniyan Hussein Toke

Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaq

Badmus Olalekan Rahmon

Giwa Lateefat

Tadese Amidu

Adewole Adedayo

Idiat Babalola

Kolajo Aderemi

Egbemode Funke

Kareem Ismail Akande

Oyegbile Rufus

Olaboopo Olubukola

