Police arrest two women for alleged baby trafficking

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested Gift Michael and her “madam”, Florence Douglas, for buying and seeking newly born babies in Lagos.

The suspects were apprehended on August 26 after they were nearly lynched at Ejigbo.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said upon concluding investigations, both suspects engaged in baby buying and selling.

The suspects had been operating under the pretense of running a maternity home at Ijegun community, which led to their activities being trailed by residents who then decided to take the law into their own hands by mobbing the suspects.

Mr Elkana in a statement on Sunday said a-week-old-baby boy was rescued from the suspects.

The baby was being conveyed to Akure to be sold for N500, 000 before the suspects landed in police custody.

According to the statement, on August 26, around 3.30 p.m., “a police officer attached to the Motor Traffic Division of Ejigbo Police Division while controlling traffic at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo noticed a sort of commotion close to her traffic point.

“She intervened and discovered that the brouhaha was about a lady named Gift Michael, 24yrs old, found with a suspected new born baby. In her company is her ‘madam’, one Florence Nkem Douglas aged 50yrs, both of Ijegun area of Isheri.

“They were about to be mobbed due to the alarm raised by those who had been trailing the duo from their residence in Ijegun as the whole community had been suspecting them for long for being in the business of buying and selling of babies in their Maternity Clinic, but for the timely intervention of the traffic Police woman.

“The two above named women with the baby were rescued to Ejigbo Divisional Police Headquarters where in depth investigation was conducted.”

Mr Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that investigation revealed Mrs Douglas was not a registered nurse.

According to the police, she operates two maternity clinics named Flofidel Clinic and Maternity Homes with branches in Shosanya Street, I82, Ijegun road, and Okunola Ijagemo areas.

Mrs Douglas, who is a native of Igueben in Edo State, admitted to have been in the business of sales of babies for a while, the police said.

“She revealed that a baby girl is referred to as “PINK” while a baby boy is called “BLUE”; and are both referred to as “MARKET” .

Advertisement

“She further confessed that the male baby found in their custody at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, suspected to be a week old, was brought to her from Gombe, enroute Akure and was to be sold for N500,000.00,” the statement further contained.

Mr Elkana said the rescued baby appeared sick with symptoms suspected to be jaundice, he was promptly taken to hospital for medical attention.

The police said they recovered pictures of about 50 different babies in the phone of the suspect, suspected to have already been sold off.

According to the suspects, babies are usually sold between N500,000.00 and N1 million, depending on their sex.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, to take over the investigation and ensure that other members of the syndicate are apprehended.

The police said investigation was ongoing.