Assembly approves Gov. Abiodun’s request for N1.5 billion CBN loan

Dapo-Abiodun
Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun House of Assembly has granted Governor Dapo Abiodun’s request to access N1.5 billion loan under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Yusuf Sheriff (APC-Ado Ota I) and seconded by Sikiratu Ajibola (APM- Ipokia) at plenary on Friday.

Leading the debate on the motion, Olakunle Sobukanla (APC-Ikenne), noted that it was important for the State Government to participate in the CBN programme by accessing the fund.

Mr Sobukanla said that the loan would greatly enhance government’s wealth creation and employment generation efforts for the teeming youths.

Abayomi Fasuwa (APC-Ijebu North East), commended government for deeming it fit to participate in the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Mr Fasuwa noted that the programme will boost the agricultural sector of the state.

Also, Oludaisi Elemide (APC- Odeda), noted that the programme would help create employment opportunities for youths and earn the state foreign exchange.

Mr Elemide explained that the pursuit of Abiodun’s administration is to ensure sustainable economic development and prosperity of residents through food production and added value chain.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, who presided over the plenary put the request to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted.

Mr Oluomo had, on September 16, read the letter from the governor seeking approval to access a concessionary loan of N1.5billion from CBN under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

(NAN)

