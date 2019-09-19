Mother, children, dogs die in Ekiti after eating amala

The Odo-Ayedun Ekiti community in Ikole Ekiti is counting human losses following the deaths of a woman and her children on Wednesday night after consuming Amala, a prepared staple food made of yam or cassava flour.

The woman’s husband, said to be in his 50s, who also ate the meal, is in a critical state at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti, as doctors are still battling to save his life.

Two dogs that also ate the meal have also been confirmed dead.

The two deceased children were aged 12 and 14 respectively.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident.

He said the police will join hands with other institutions to investigate the cause of the deaths.

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, who represents Ikole Constituency II, Adeoye Aribasoye, had on Thursday in Ado Ekiti raised the issue at the plenary of the House where he called for an investigation of the matter.

He said the meal was made by the late woman and served to all the family members as dinner.

“After they ate the flour on Saturday, the mother and the two children complained of stomach ache overnight and they resorted to self-medication which led to the death of the mother on Monday and the two children in quick succession between that Monday and Tuesday,” Mr Aribasoye explained.

“Before the deaths were broken to the father, he was already down and the father was rushed to FETHI, and he is currently battling with his life.”

Mr Aribasoye lamented the poor state of health facilities at the health centre in Odo Ayedun community, which failed to provide the needed first aid to the affected persons.

Reacting to the development, the speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye , sympathised with the deceased’s family and the entire people of the constituency over the tragic incident.

He directed the House Committee on Health to commence investigation into the matter.

