Ekiti Assembly to investigate FUOYE killings by police

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has promised to investigate the killing of two students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE) by police officers.

The students were protesting over poor power supply.

The assembly also commiserated with the affected families.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two students of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police bullets.

Several students were also reportedly injured during the protest on Tuesday.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also allegedly attacked during the protest. Her police details were accused of opening fire on the protesters, a charge she has since denied.

Assembly’s promise

The promise by the assembly was issued by the assembly speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, yesterday on his Twitter handle @funmiyiafuye.

According to the statement, he recognised the right of students to peaceful and civilised protests and assured the incident will be investigated.

“I had issued a statement on the matter recognising the right of students to peaceful and civilised protests. I indicated that the unfortunate incident will be investigated by the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“I represent justice. The Governor represents justice. The Wife of the Governor is a social justice activist. Indeed the programme that was disrupted by unscrupulous elements is social justice and empowerment engagement by the Wife of the Governor.

“It’s indeed saddening that there were reported casualties when the events had ended and everybody had left. As a parent I commiserate with the affected families.”