FUOYE Protest: Ekiti govt sends delegation to visit families of slain students

L-R: Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji; consoling Mrs Esther Okunofua, Mother of the late Joseph Okunofua, when Ekiti State Government delegation paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; in Ido-Ekiti…on Friday
The Ekiti State Government has sent a delegation to pay condolences to the families of students killed by police bullets.

The delegation visited Usi Ekiti and Ido Ekiti where the families of Dada Kehinde and Okonufua Joseph, respectively, stay.

The delegation included the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji; the Chief of Staff to the governor, Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Moji Fafure; Commissioner for Environment, Gbenga Ageyo; Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Women Affair, Eunice Oladimeji; and the lawmaker representing Ido/Osi 1 at the State Assembly, Abiodun Fawekun.

This visit comes two days after the police denied firing shots at the protesting students and after declaring the deaths as baseless.

Students of FUOYE took to the streets to protest inadequate power supply in the Oye community on Tuesday. The protest led to the blockage of the federal road which passes through Oye to Lokoja and Abuja. Bisi Fayemi, the state governor’s wife who was on a tour, paid a visit to the community.

L-R: Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji; consoling Mr and Mrs Adedayo Dada; parents of the late kehinde Dada, when Ekiti State Government delegation paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; in Usi-Ekiti…on Friday
The protest soon turned violent after the students’ union president, Awodola Oluwaseun, was slapped by a police man. The students reacted violently. Security officers attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy then fired gunshots which led to the deaths of Dada Kehinde and Okonofua Joseph and the injury to others.

L-R: Ekiti State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, consoling Mrs Esther Okunofua, Mother of the late Joseph Okunofua, when Ekiti State Government delegation paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; in Ido-Ekiti…on Friday
While the police have denied shooting the students or even firing shots, the governor’s wife has acknowledged the deaths of the students.

She, however, said she never ordered the shootings.

