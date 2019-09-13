Man arrested ‘for beating wife to death’

Related News

A 40-year-old man, Kingsley Madukwe, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife, Glory, to death.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Saturday.

He said the arrest followed a report by one Rafiu Gbadamosi, the head of Igando in Atan-Ota.

He said the suspect reportedly beat his wife to death after they had a ‘misunderstanding’ around 11.30 p.m.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Atan Ota division, SP Salau Abiodun led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He added that the suspect, during interrogation, admitted to ‘slapping’ his wife after she refused to breastfeed their baby, who woke up hungry.

The victim slumped and died after the slap, the suspect reportedly said.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital Ota mortuary for post mortem examination,” the police spokesman said adding that investigation has begun.

