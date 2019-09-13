FUOYE Killings: Police release detained student leader

Related News

The Ekiti State police command has released a student, Idris Salau, whom it detained after he went to submit a letter of protest.

The letter was to protest the killing two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) by police officers, in a recent protest that turned bloody.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Salau was detained after he submitted a letter of protest to the state command.

He had earlier submitted a similar letter to the State Security Services unit in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Mr Salau is the National Public Relations Officer of Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU).

According to a release by his union, Mr Salau “had successfully delivered a letter to the ‘Department of State Security’ earlier, before he was detained around 2 p.m. today while dispatching hard copies of the union’s press release to the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command”.

The General Secretary of FESSU, Ebenezer Idowu, who confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview, demanded for the immediate release of the PRO then.

Release

Mr Idowu has now confirmed that Mr Salau has been released by the police.

Advertisement

“He was released at 9.20 a.m. without any bail condition. Thanks, and God bless PREMIUM TIMES,” he said.

Again, all attempts to get the police spokesperson, Caleb Okechukwu, to react were unsuccessful.

He initially responded to the reporter’s call but hung up immediately he was told the call was from PREMIUM TIMES.

READ ALSO:

He did not respond to subsequent text messages sent to his phone.

Story

PREMIUM TIMES reported how police officers reportedly opened fire on students of the school who were protesting epileptic power supply.

One of the students died on the spot while the other died later from wounds sustained.

The protest had turned violent when the police officers attached to the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Fayemi, who had visited the area for a function, reportedly opened fire on the protesters.

Mrs Fayemi has denied culpability in the incident and expressed her grief over the tragedy.

The school has since been shut down.