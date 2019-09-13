FUOYE Killings: Police ‘detain’ student leader for demanding justice

Related News

The Ekiti State police command has reportedly detained a student, Idris Salau, who had gone to submit a letter to it, protesting the killings of two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) by police officers, in a recent protest that turned bloody.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Mr Salau is the National Public Relations Officer of Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how police officers opened fire on students of the school who were protesting poor power supply.

One of the students died on the spot while the other died later from wounds sustained.

The protest had turned violent when the police officers attached to the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Fayemi, who had visited the area for a function, reportedly opened fire on the protesters.

Mrs Fayemi has denied culpability in the incident and expressed her grief over the tragedy.

In the press release sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the union said Mr Salau was detained after he submitted a letter of protest to the police command.

He had earlier submitted a similar letter to the State Security Services unit in the state.

According to a release, Mr Salau “had successfully delivered a letter to the ‘Department of State Security’ earlier, before he was detained around 2 p.m. today while dispatching hard copies of the union’s press release to the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command”.

The General Secretary of FESSU, Ebenezer Idowu, who confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview, demanded for the immediate release of the PRO.

“He went there to dispatch the hard copy of our press release. So all what we heard was that he was detained, he has not come back.

“His phone was used to call the (union) President. We can confirm to you that the PRO has been detained because he hasn’t come back yet. We are demanding his immediate release,” he said.

As at the time of filling this report, all attempts to get the police spokesperson, Caleb Okechukwu, to comment on the allegations were unsuccesful.

He did not respond to calls or text messages from PREMIUM TIMES.