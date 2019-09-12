Police arraign hotel staff for allegedly stealing TV sets

Related News

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned two employees of Transit Budget Hotel before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 10 LED plasma TVs and 10 smart TVs valued at N1.180 million.

Idris Ishagbesan, 32, who resides at Ifelodun St., Amikanle, Alagbado, and Daniel Kefas, 30, who lives at Alhaji Jimah St., Adeniyi Jones, were charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with one other, who is at large, on August 30 at Transit Budget Hotel, Ikeja.

Mr Akeem said the defendants conspired and stole 10 LED plasma TV and 10 Smart television valued at N1.180 million.

He alleged that when the complainant, Saheed Adeyemo, confronted them about the missing items they denied stealing the TVs.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411provides two years for conspiracy.

Advertisement

Magistrate O.A. Layinka admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 23 for mention.

(NAN)