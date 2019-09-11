Protest: FUOYE shut indefinitely, Students Union proscribed

Following the incident that led to the death of a student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti on Tuesday, the management of institution has ordered the shut down of the school indefinitely.

Also, FUOYE students’ union activities have been proscribed indefinitely.

This was disclosed in special announcement on Voice 89.9FM late Tuesday.

“Following the unfortunately incident acted out by some youth in Oye Ekiti earlier today, the management of Federal University Oye-Ekiti hereby announce immediate and indefinite closure of the university to forestall further break down of law and order.”

“At the same time, the students’ union of the institution is disbanded indefinitely. Following this closure, the students population is hereby ordered to vacate the university premises no later than 10am tomorrow, 11th of September, 2019”, the announcement read.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a 100-level student of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde, was killed by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Several other students were also reportedly injured while students were protesting poor electricity supply in Oye and Ikole Ekiti on Tuesday.

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi, was also allegedly attacked during the protest.

Eyewitnesses at scene told our correspondent that the actions of the police officers attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy turned the protest bloody.

Meanwhile, police denied the killing. The spokesperson, Caleb Ikechuckwu, said it was the students who attacked the convoy of the governor’s wife.

