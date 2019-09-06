Stop blackmailing us over LAUTECH, Osun govt replies Makinde

Related News

The Osun State Government has reacted to allegations levelled against it by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, that it is not willing to pay salaries of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) workers.

It accused Mr Makinde of playing ‘a greed(y) man’s script’, urging him to stop blackmailing Osun State.

The response was contained in a statement signed by Adelani Baderinwa, Supervisor of Ministry of Information on Friday.

Earlier today, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Makinde said the Oyo government is ready to ‘divorce’ Osun over the non-payment of workers salaries in LAUTECH.

The institution is co-owned by the two states.

‘Stop being greedy’

In its reaction, the Osun government accused Mr Makinde of playing a ‘greed man script’.

He also advised Mr Makinde to always take the “rational path before making any statement on LAUTECH matter.”

”Governor Seyi Makinde needs proper briefing and extensive readings on LAUTECH before he could make factual and objective remarks,” the statement noted. ”Presently, he obviously does not have sufficient facts or may be playing greed man script.”

Advertisement

”And as a matter of fact, we are aware that the governor had during his campaign promised to acquire LAUTECH and makes it the property of Oyo government alone. We are not surprised that he started on a wrong note of blackmail on the university matter,” the statement added.

Read the full statement by the Osun governor below.

The attention of the State Government of Osun has been drawn to a statement credited to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on his official twitter handle where he frivolously accused the state government of not paying the salary of workers of the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

We will like to state that for 29 years of existence, Osun Government has been living up to its expectations and performing his responsibility as an equal partner in the LAUTECH ownership, notwithstanding the obvious cheating from the Oyo government.

Governor Seyi Makinde needs proper briefing and extensive readings on LAUTECH before he could make factual and objective remarks. Presently, he obviously does not have sufficient facts or may be playing greed man script. And as a matter of fact, we are aware that the governor had during his campaign promised to acquire LAUTECH and makes it the property of Oyo government alone. We are not surprised that he started on a wrong note of blackmail on the university matter.

However, Governor Seyi Makinde needs to be properly informed that Osun government does not owe LAUTECH workers’ salary since it took over the payment in July this year. What is outstanding is the August subvention which is being arranged alongside other statutory expenses of Osun government. It is unpleasant that Governor Makinde took to his twitter handle in an attempt to make a cheap political point on Osun. That is unbecoming of a governor.

May we remind the governor that in 2017, the Osun government committed a sum of N1, 250, 000, 000, and in 2018, Osun government paid N500, 000, 000. Between July 2010 and July 2016, Osun paid a total sum of N8, 692, 488, 234.04. Osun has offset the LAUTECH workers July salary with N300, 000, 000 in this year. We challenged Governor Seyi Makinde to tell the public what Oyo has contributed to LAUTECH between 2010 and 2019. The governor should be mindful of what he will say on LAUTECH.

When owner states were asked to pay N500m each for take-off after the visitation panel, Osun duly paid its own, but we are yet to have evidence of payment by our boasting counterpart.

Governor Seyi Makinde should be worried on why LAUTECH has not been self-sufficient in terms of funding and academic advancement since its creation, while Osun State University which was created a few years ago is making ways financially and academically.

We expect Governor Makinde to rise above the petty game of blackmail and attempt to incite the LAUTECH Workers and the Oyo people at large against the government of Osun and the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola who is very responsive and committed to workers plight.

Read also:

It is a known fact that Oyo had always wanted to own LAUTECH alone but it is our common patrimony and nobody can appropriate it through blackmail or whatever. Osun is not in any way forcing itself on the joint ownership of LAUTECH. The supposed ‘plan to split’ signed by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former governor Alao Akala was a ruse. There is a legal and sincere process to be followed if Oyo state is indeed interested in taking over LAUTECH. Osun government will be happy if Governor Makinde initiates that process.

Osun has always been cheated on LAUTECH: only one (1) out of the eight (8) academic faculties is in Osun, while Oyo has about twice of the staff strength of the University. Osun single-handedly funded the infrastructure development in the LAUTECH campus in Osun; also 85 per cent of the total institution’s infrastructure is in Oyo, whereas funding is equally carried out. Despite this, we are fully committed to joint ownership of our joint heritage.

Governor Oyetola who is passionate about functional education, a team player and a goal-getter will not cease in funding LAUTECH.

The amiable Governor Seyi Makinde is urged to take a deeper and more rational outlook at the matters of existence and operation of LAUTECH, otherwise, he will get lost in the shenanigans of LAUTECH OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL. Oyo has been a great cheat on Osun in this matter and only a dispassionate and discerning mind can deductively make good sense out of the situation. GSM is thus advised to take rational path before making statements on LAUTECH matter.