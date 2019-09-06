LAUTECH: Oyo govt ready to ‘divorce’ Osun over non-payment of wages — Governor

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Premises
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Premises [PHOTO CREDIT: www.lautech.edu.ng]

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has accused his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, of delaying the payment of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) workers’ salaries.

Mr Makinde said as such, he is ready for a ‘divorce’ in order not to make students suffer.

The institution is co-owned by both states.

Before now, LAUTECH is prominent for incessant strikes due to inability of both states to pay workers.

Speaking while marking his first 100 days in office on Thursday, Mr Makinde explained that he would not shy away from a divorce (separation).

“On LAUTECH, yesterday, the governing council came to see me and we discussed all these. We’ve signed for workers payments but since it’s owned by both Osun and Oyo States, unfortunately Osun State has not paid. This cannot continue.

“Few days ago, I spoke to the Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the plan to split was signed between (ex governors) Akala and Oyinlola but we don’t know why it wasn’t implemented. Oyo State will have to pay the salary of LAUTECH (Osun’s share) because I don’t want the students to suffer.

“If we have to split up, then so be it, I won’t shy away from this divorce. LAUTECH is very important to Ogbomoso,” the governor said.

In 2017, LAUTECH students were home for over seven months due to issues relating to non-payment of workers salaries.

Some of these students were forced to seek admission in other institutions while others got their academic activities delayed.

