Court remands cattle rearer for allegedly kidnapping housewife

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered that a cattle rearer, Ali Jayo, who allegedly kidnapped a housewife be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

Magistrate M.O. Enilolobo, who did not take the plea of the defendant, remanded him in Agodi Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

Mrs Enilolobo ordered the police to send the case file to the State Ministry of Justice for advice.

She then adjourned the case until November 4 for mention.

Mr Jayo, 25, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with two others still at large on June 23, at 10.37 p.m. at Hossanna Canteen and Bar, Igboora, Oyo State.

Mr Adegbite alleged that the defendant unlawfully kidnapped Elizabeth Funmilayo for the purpose of collecting N1 million as ransom.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3 (1) and (2) of Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition ) Law of 2016 and Section 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo Stat, 2000.

(NAN)

