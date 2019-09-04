Google WiFi: Computer Village traders lament low internet activities

Related News

Some traders at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday decried low internet activities as a result of the suspension of the Google free WiFi.

The traders, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that the disconnection had slowed down internet activities at the market.

Adeniyi Ojikutu, the President, Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) said that the users in the hub were informed about the Google free WiFi suspension when they were already used to it.

Mr Ojikutu said the free internet users were told by Google that there were issues with their service provider, which was being looked into, to be rectified soon.

“The disconnection is affecting people and they are not happy.

“Google and the traders are affected by the disconnection, because there will be few people using the search engine.

“The dealers at the hub are using the internet for research and to get the prices of products online as well as using it for other activities.

“All these are slowed down due to the suspension of the free Google WiFi,’’ Ojikutu said.

Chioma Ogugwua, a Programmer and Software Developer, said the internet connectivity at the Computer Village was not so effective due to the disconnection.

Ms Ogugwua noted that there were so many activities on the available network at the hub and the traffic was much, thereby slowing down connectivity.

According to her, the Computer Village is a place where there are so much internet activities.

“So, suspending the free WiFi can be disturbing, especially when people were getting used to it.”

Meanwhile, the Google Spokesperson, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, when contacted, apologised that the Google free WiFi could not be accessed.

“We apologise that Google station cannot be accessed at the Computer Village in Lagos, at this time.

“We are working on it and will bring them back as soon as possible, ‘’ Kola-Ogunlade said.

NAN reports that Google had on September 20, 2018, installed six work stations at the Computer Village, Ikeja, to provide free internet service in the environment. (NAN)