Ogun acquires land for rehabilitation of destitute persons

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun government, on Wednesday, said it had acquired 2.2 hectares of land around Kobape area, Abeokuta for a proposed rehabilitation centre for the destitute.

Ranti Oladehinde, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, made this disclosure while hosting members of the Ogun Assembly Committee on Women Affairs in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House committee was on an oversight visit to the ministry to appraise its budget performance between January and June.

The permanent secretary noted that by the time the centre would start operation, the destitute would be taken off the streets in the state.

Mr Oladehinde noted that the ministry had been rescuing destitute persons from the streets by making use of private rehabilitation homes, saying that the state had no rehabilitation centre.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the ministry had rescued and rehabilitated 46 destitute persons and vagrant lunatics across the state.

She said that having a state-owned rehabilitation centre would reduce the number of mentally challenged and destitute persons on the streets in the state.

The permanent secretary said that 625 family cases were handled by the Social Development Area Offices domiciled in the Local Government Areas between January and June.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“We have reconciled 97 estranged couples, whose cases were referred to the ministry,” she said.

Responding, Sikiratu Ajibola, the committee chairman, lauded the ministry on its activities, saying that the ministry should always carry the assembly along in subsequent events.

According to Mr Ajibola, the Assembly will always be ready to assist the ministry when the need arises.

Other members of the committee include Modupe Mujota, Lateefat Ajayi, Bello Atinuke, and Lamidi Musefiu.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.