Lagos govt condemns attacks on Shoprite

The Lagos State Government has released the statement below condemning the attacks on South African businesses in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some Nigerians attacked retail stores, Shoprite and PEP, as well as telecoms firm, MTN, in Lagos and other states.

The federal government had earlier urged Nigerians to stop the attacks which are in retaliation to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerian businesses in South Africa.

Read the Lagos government’s statement below.

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the attacks on Shoprite complexes at Jakande and Sangotedo Area of Ajah by some unidentified people claiming to be acting in retaliation against the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

These attacks are condemned as they are against the Nigerian spirit of accommodation and benevolence that the country in general and Lagos State in particular is noted for”.

The federal government is in dialogue with South African Authorities to stop this obnoxious act. We appeal to our compatriots to eschew violence and any unlawful acts.

The Lagos State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere where businesses are conducted without hindrances.

The security agencies have been directed to ensure that law and order prevail in all parts of the state, even as Lagosians are advised to go about their activities without any fear.