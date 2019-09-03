Court remands woman who allegedly tortured daughter to death

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

A suspect, Elizabeth Akinola, accused of torturing her daughter to death in Akure, Ondo State, was on Tuesday remanded in prison following her arraignment.

She, along with her husband, now on the run, were alleged to have subjected the four-year-old, named Testimony, to torture, until she died.

She was brought to the Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday and faced a two-count charge of murder and physical assault.

The court ordered that she be remanded in prison until October 9.

Police Prosecutor, Abdul-Lateef Sulaiman, a sergeant, told the court that the (alleged) crimes committed by the 37-year-old woman, were contrary to and punishable under section 357 of the criminal code cap 37 vol.1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Mr Suleiman, who filed a notice, prayed the court that the defendant be remanded in prison.

The defendant’s counsel, Israel Balogun, however countered the application.

He urged the court to gives him more time to file a counter-affidavit as he was served within a short notice.

The plea of the defence was rejected by the Magistrate, Victoria Bob-Manuel, who ordered that Mrs Akinola be remanded pending the outcome of an advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Arrest

Mrs Akinola attracted attention on Wednesday, August 22, when she rushed her dying daughter to the hospital, only for her (child) to be confirmed dead by doctors.

She reportedly grabbed the lifeless baby and disappeared from the hospital before the police could be informed about the development.

Information later emerged that the woman and her husband had followed a religious advice to constantly beat the child “because she was possessed with evil spirits and needed to be delivered.”

When the child was brought to the hospital, she was found with several scars

