BREAKING: Violence erupts at Shoprite in Ibadan

Violence has been reported after Nigerians besieged a Shoprite location in Ibadan on Tuesday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that scores of Ibadan residents gathered outside the Palms Shopping Mall, New G.R.A., chanting xenophobic slogans and demanding that South African businesses leave Nigeria.

A witness said violence had broken out just before 6:00 p.m. outside the shopping mall.

Oyo police commissioner, Sina Olukolu, told PREMIUM TIMES Nigerians were expressing their displeasure against South African businesses as part of the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Still, he said, he had dispatched teams from several police units to the location to forestall the outbreak of violence.

“Our men are on the ground to protect the area and ensure that no serious damage is done to the building,” Mr Olukolu said.

Shoprite is a major South African retailer with presence across Nigeria. Attacks against its locations in Lagos have also been reported.

An MTN outlet in Akwa Ibom was also attacked on Tuesday. MTN, a South African telecoms company, is the largest mobile phone operator in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, have both condemned the attacks and urged unity amongst all nationalities on the continent.

Mr Buhari also sent a special envoy to South Africa to assess the aftermath of the Monday attacks that left several Nigerian-owned businesses and properties burnt. South African police confirm at least five deaths in the attacks, adding that 70 arrests have been made since Monday.