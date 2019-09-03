PDP reacts to sack of its three lawmakers by election tribunal

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the judgement of an election tribunal that sacked three of its lawmakers.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported how the Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo, on Monday, nullified the election of Bamidele Salam, representing Ede Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. The tribunal also nullified the elections of Adewumi Adeyem and Kofoworola Babajide, both members of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The three-member panel, headed by Eyo Ita, in their unanimous judgment, ordered a rerun in 12 units of the federal constituency.

Mr Ita, who read the judgment, held that there was over-voting in the affected units and there was a need for a rerun to know the actual winner of the election.

The PDP in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday called for calm among its members.

The statement was signed by its state party chairman, Soji Adaguodo.

“The judgement of the tribunal is appallingly, shocking and will not stand the test of the public scrutiny and will be reversed at the Appeal Tribunal,” Mr Adagunodo said.

He said Monday’s judgment is another failed attempt by the ruling party to “gag the people and impose their candidates on the people of Osun State at all levels of governance, not only in Osun but in the whole country at large.”

Advertisement

“The same tribunal that also delivered judgment in favour of the only petition against the APC candidate in Ifelodun State constituency by the PDP in Osun State out of 26 state constituencies despite obvious contravention of the constitutional provision of being eligible to vote and be voted for by the APC candidate who is not a registered voter in the state is a clear indication that the ruling party is not ready to tolerate the opposition party, no matter how insignificant it may be.”

He said the “politics of annihilation” being practised by APC in Osun State is undemocratic and expressed hope that his party will pursue all the cases to the appeal court.

Mr Adagunodo implored the judiciary to discharge its duties without bias so that “its position as the last hope of the masses will not be seen as being compromised.”

He called for caution and restraint among PDP members, urging them to “be civil in their reactions towards the judgment, neither creating violence nor putting up any acts that may be inimical to the peace of the society.”