Ogun spends N10 bn on secondary school workers’ salaries in 6 months

A classroom with students
A classroom with students used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Ogun State government said on Monday that it spent N10.6 billion on payment of salaries and allowances of teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools between January and June this year.

Mojisola Dosunmu, Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), said this in Abeokuta while playing host to members of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

Mrs Dosunmu explained to the members who were on oversight visit that the commission was saddled with the responsibility of enhancing service delivery through a robust policy in the teachers’ manual.

According to her, the commission will soon commence recruitment of more teachers for secondary schools to bridge the manpower gap in the teaching of the key subjects of Mathematics, English Language and the sciences.

The Permanent Secretary gave an assurance that more administrative measures would be put in place to maintain discipline and cordial relationship among teaching and non-teaching staff in public secondary schools.

“We will continue to ensure effective training of personnel to enhance qualitative service delivery in the classroom,” she said.

Responding, Ademuyiwa Adeyemi, the Committee Chairman, commended the commission for upholding transparency and accountability in its budgetary estimation.

He urged the commission to evolve more policies that could further improve the quality of education in the state.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Adeyemi also called on the commission to ensure that the committee was carried along on its activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee included Adeyanju Adegoke, Solomon Osho, Wahab Haruna, and Abayomi Fasunwa.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.