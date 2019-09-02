Auto-crash: Three die on Lagos-Ibadan highway

Related News

Three persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a Toyota Sienna and a Mack tipper around Onigaari on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Monday.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident was caused by speeding and recklessness of the driver of the Siena car marked MUS 932 FE which rammed into a stationary tipper.

He said that 12 persons involved in the accident included 10 adults and two kids.

”I learnt the Sienna is a commercial vehicle loaded from Ibadan to Lagos when it suddenly lost control due to speeding and reckless driving and rammed into the stationary tipper parked by the roadside,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara, Remo.

