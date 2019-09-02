Insecurity: Yoruba living abroad afraid to come home – Ooni of Ife

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday said many Yoruba people living abroad are afraid to come home due to the insecurity ravaging the South-west region.

Mr Ogunwusi said this at a security summit, tagged, “South West Geopolitical Zone Security Summit”, held at International Conference Centre, the University of Ibadan in Oyo State.

The event had in attendance the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Naimot Salako-Oyedele; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Ondo, Agboola Ajayi and Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi.

Others included the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams; service chiefs and traditional rulers.

The monarch when asked to speak on behalf of traditional rulers from Osun State, insisted that many Yorubas who are in the Diaspora are afraid to come home due to insecurity.

Mr Ogunwusi, who spoke in Yoruba language, advised governors in the region to shun partisan politics and tackle issues affecting the region.

He said ”it has gotten to a situation where Yoruba in the Diaspora are afraid to come home, to their relatives or go to where they have property due to the fear of being kidnapped or killed”.

“Our people are afraid to come home. Due to insecurity, they are afraid to come. That is why they don’t want to come home. How will they visit their relatives and go to where they have property, because of insecurity.

“The governors in the South-west, God will continue to protect you. I want you to make sure that our people are saved. It is God that is our security, we know that you have been trying, but you can still do more.

“Our people are afraid, they don’t want to come home,” he said.

The region, just like others, has been hit by a spate of violent crimes in recent months with many Nigerians either killed or abducted for ransom.