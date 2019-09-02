Police arrest alleged killer of commercial motorcyclist in Ekiti

Related News

The Police in Ekiti on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, Sunday Olorunleke, in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Olorunleke, a father of two, was said to have been stabbed to death in his residence at Oke Aba area of Ado-Ekiti at the weekend.

He was said to be alone in the house when the incident happened while his corpse was discovered on Saturday by his wife and children who had earlier travelled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that neighbours had confirmed sighting Mr Olorunleke in the neighborhood on Thursday morning.

“The wife of the deceased put a call across to some of the neighbours on Thursday when she could not reach her husband on phone and they informed her that they saw him that very day.

“We were shocked after the wife arrived Saturday morning, met the door closed and sought the assistance of people to break the door where she found her husband’s corpse on the floor lying in a pool of his own blood,” a neighbour told NAN.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest of a suspect but said investigations were still ongoing.

The PPRO, however, did not reveal the identity of the suspect.

He said the suspect would soon be paraded after the conclusion of preliminary investigations.

”I can confirm that we have arrested a suspect over the killing of Mr Sunday Olorunleke

”We got the report of the incident over the weekend and we swung into action and through our intelligence, we were able to get the suspect.

” He is in our custody and we will parade him any moment from now,” Mr Ikechukwu said.

(NAN)