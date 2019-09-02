One week after major accident, two BRT buses collide in Lagos

Barely one week after a major accident occurred between a BRT bus and a Dangote Truck at Itowolo, Majidun, Ikorodu Road, two BRT buses collided in the early hours of Monday. The accident occurred at Asolo, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Management Agency (LASTMA) shared this report on its official Twitter handle in the early hours of Monday. It said the accident occurred at 7:45 a.m where two BRT buses collided at the BRT corridor.

Sharing pictures of the accident scene, the agency made no mention of any casualty on its official handle.

The previous accident on Tuesday between a Dangote truck and a BRT bus claimed the lives of more than three passengers while wounded passengers were moved to the hospital for treatment.

The recent development has raised some questions as some Twitter users commented on the reoccurrence of accidents involving BRT buses, with the recent one being the collision of two BRT buses.

While some people attributed the accident to reckless driving, some said it was as a result of lack of training of the drivers and managerial dysfunction.

