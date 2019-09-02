Farmer in court for allegedly slashing woman’s hand with cutlass

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
A 29-year-old farmer, Omolafe Omotehinse, who allegedly slashed the hand of a woman with a cutlass, on Monday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

Mr Omotehinse, whose address was not given, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor and assault.

The prosecution counsel, Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant and three others at large committed the offence on June 3 around 4. p.m at Igboran farm settlement in Okitipupa magisterial district.

Mr Omoyeigha alleged that the defendant slashed Bose Shelle with a cutlass on her right hand, causing grievous hurt.

The offence, he said, contravened and is punishable under sections 517 and 351, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until September 12 for further hearing.

(NAN)

