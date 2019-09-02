Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to be partially closed

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has announced that some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be partially closed from September 2 to October 31 for the commencement of rehabilitation works on the expressway.

LASTMA made this known on Sunday through a traffic advisory.

The closure of the expressway was earlier postponed by the federal government due to the busy nature of the highway

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Adedamola Kuti, who at the time announced the postponement said the government and the contractor handling the rehabilitation was sensitive to the plight of road users.

They decided to shift the construction to September 2 from August 3 scheduled earlier for the commencement of work.

Also, the closure was postponed to allow travel plans made by users for the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebration and other religious activities scheduled around the period.

According to the advisory released on Sunday, movement from Kara bridge inward Berger will be sealed off and traffic will be diverted into the road going out of Lagos

The alternative routes were also announced.

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from/to Abeokuta connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Sagamu-Ikorodu Road from/to Sagamu connecting via Sagamu Interchange from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ijebu-Ode – Itoikin Road from/to Ijebu-Ode connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

