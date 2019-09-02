Suspected hoodlums kill woman in Ondo

Related News

The joy of two lovers was put to an end on Wednesday, August 28 after suspected hoodlums murdered Adetutu Ibrahim in cold blood.

A ‘misunderstanding’ between the deceased and some women reportedly led to the killing, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The state police command also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Monday.

The incident occurred at Oke Ogba street, opposite C.A.C Oke Ipadabo, Akure, Ondo State capital.

Distraught fiance

Narrating how it occurred, the deceased’s fiance, who did not want his name published, claimed that his life had also been threatened by suspected perpetrators of Ms Ibrahim’s death.

He recalls what led to the tragedy.

“Before her death, she (victim) told me she had an encounter with some women who assaulted her.

Advertisement

“Having realised those involved, I knew there was going to be a problem because they are known for their rough life with thugs.

“My ‘wife’ told me all these happened at her place of work. While I consoled her, I got a call from someone. He told me to take my fiancee to beg the women involved because one is very close to notable thugs.”

He told our correspondent that despite reaching out to one of the suspects, “she told me on the phone that she had ordered that my fiancee be beaten, and also stripped naked in the open market.”

“I got bewildered and was forced to ask what she had done so badly for her to deserve such inhumane treatment. The next thing she did was just to hang the call on me.

“Following the threat, I tried to meet all the women involved in the matter but I was threatened to back off, or else, I will be added among those to be dealt with for stepping on their toes. We visited the police station to make a report but we were made to make an oral report though.”

He told our correspondent that Ms Ibrahim was eventually killed after the close of work last Wednesday.

“We met in the evening of Wednesday and she already told me she was going home soon, but scared. I was informed about some guys she saw earlier the day. She suspected they came for her.

“She was attacked later that day by hoodlums who strangled and broke her neck. She tried escaping to (an) open space but unfortunately for her, they shot her in the heart and she died,” he said.

Police confirm attack

When contacted on phone, the Ondo State police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, confirmed the attack.

He also told our correspondent that some arrests have been made.

“It actually happened around 7.30/8 p.m. We made some arrests and that’s all we can say for now. We are investigating and we want to assure that we will leave no stone untouched to make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

He said the public will be updated when investigations are completed.

Call for justice

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the deceased recently graduated from the Department of Mass Communication at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA).

Meanwhile, her colleagues have stormed social media with the hashtag: #JusticeforAdetutu.