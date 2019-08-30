BREAKING: UI lifts ban on Students Union activities after two years

Related News

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has lifted the ban on Students Union activities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the union activities, as well as the union leaders, were suspended on May 30, 2017.

According to the claims of the authorities, the union was proscribed due to the misdemeanours of the union leaders.

It also accused the Ojo Aderemi-led administration of disrupting academic activities by leading a protest against the non-issuance of identity (ID) cards and ‘unruly behaviour’ of the president.

Before now, the management had rejected demands to reinstate the union, with the vice-chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, saying in 2018 that it was not yet time to do so.

He added that the union could not be reinstated when the university calendar was yet to be stable.

Reinstatement

The school had intended to make the official announcement of the reinstatement on Monday, a reliable source at the university senate said.

However, speaking with this correspondent on Friday evening, Mr Olayinka confirmed the development.

He said the senate met on Friday and lifted the suspension on students union activities.

Also, the school spokesperson, Tunji Oladejo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the university is ready to conduct leadership training after the election.

“We are ready to work with the crop of new leaders so as to move the university forward,” he said.