Fayose attends Ekiti House of Assembly hearing after summons

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has attended a sitting of the Ekiti State House of Assembly after being summoned for alleged “misappropriation of local government funds.”

Mr Fayose said he was ready to answer any question bordering on his tenure as governor of the state, a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said Thursday.

The House of Assembly had at its sitting on Thursday summoned the former governor.

Mr Fayosemet with the speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, and other principal officers of the House, including the Deputy Speaker, Mojeed Jamiu.

Speaking to journalists at the House of Assembly, Mr Fayose said; “I’m a clear conscience, I fear no accusation.”

“When I read it online yesterday, that I have been summoned to appear before the House, I called the speaker to confirm the story and when he confirmed it, I told him of my readiness to appear before the House today or anytime,” he said.

“This is because I am one Nigerian who is not afraid of being asked questions and answering them.

“When the EFCC said they needed me, I made myself available to them at the exact time and day that I promised.

“To me, leadership is about responsibility and we as leaders must always demonstrate that we are responsible.”

Asked if he was not afraid that it could be political witch-hunt, he said; “Even if it is political witch-hunt, am not bothered. What is important is that my conscience is free.

“For me, I have done my bit, I will be available for any investigation.”