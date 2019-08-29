Hijrah: Osun govt declares Friday public holiday

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

The Osun State Government has declared Friday as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, Hijra 1441 AH.

Adebisi Obawale, the Supervisor for Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, announced this on Thursday in Osogbo.

Mr Obawale enjoined Muslims in the state to use the occasion to pray for the progress, economic prosperity, stability, peace and continuation of good governance in the state.

He also advised Muslims to use the new Islamic Year for their spiritual development.

“As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship.

“I urge all Muslims and people of different faiths to imbibe the lessons of the Hijrah by leaving sinful practices for a new life and conduct that will add value to the state and the country at large.

“Government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration,” Obawale said.

He appealed to residents of the state to continue to live in harmony and embrace religious tolerance and understanding.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.