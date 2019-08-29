Hijrah: Osun govt declares Friday public holiday

Related News

The Osun State Government has declared Friday as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, Hijra 1441 AH.

Adebisi Obawale, the Supervisor for Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, announced this on Thursday in Osogbo.

Mr Obawale enjoined Muslims in the state to use the occasion to pray for the progress, economic prosperity, stability, peace and continuation of good governance in the state.

He also advised Muslims to use the new Islamic Year for their spiritual development.

“As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship.

“I urge all Muslims and people of different faiths to imbibe the lessons of the Hijrah by leaving sinful practices for a new life and conduct that will add value to the state and the country at large.

“Government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration,” Obawale said.

He appealed to residents of the state to continue to live in harmony and embrace religious tolerance and understanding.

