Ikeja Electric to implement e-billing by September

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, (IKEDC) has revealed its decision to implement its e-billing system starting from September.

With the introduction of e-billing, customers would start receiving their electricity bills electronically and not via physical distribution.

This was contained in a press statement released on Thursday by Olusola Ayeni, the Corporate Communications Officer of Ikeja Electric.

He said that starting from September, customers would no longer receive paper bills, rather, bills would be sent via electronic platforms such the IE Bill portal, IE mobile application, Email, USSD, and SMS.

Ikeja Electric also revealed its desire to leverage innovation and technology to improve customer satisfaction and experience.

Felix Ofulue, the Head of Corporate Communications said in the statement that Ikeja Electric would create different platforms for post-paid customers to access their bills through e-billing.

The e-billing is free and Ikeja Electric the first in the Nigerian electricity industry to advance such initiative.

“As a forward-thinking organization, we understand that a critical element of a product development is customer convenience and ease to access. This is what we intend to achieve by providing post-paid customers with easier options of receiving monthly bills via SMS, e-mail, USSD, IE Bill Portal and IE mobile app,” he said.

“We believe that our customers appreciate innovative services that offer convenience, eliminate hitches and also fit their lifestyle; which is what e-billing guarantees. Therefore, this initiative was driven largely with interest of customers at the heart of our business.”

Mr Ofulue added that customers can access historical data of their bills and consumption patterns through the platforms.

Registered customers will begin to receive SMS while PDF bills will be delivered to emails submitted by customers. Customers can also use the Ikeja Electric mobile app and website to access their bills.

Ikeja Electric said it hopes to resolve issues such as delayed delivery of bills, misplaced bills, and other issues related to the distribution of physical bills.

“It will also help resolve issues where only the Landlord has access to the bill and keeps the bill from tenants just to charge them a higher amount than what the electricity company has charged. With the e-billing, tenants and anyone living in a premise can access the bills electronically,” Mr Ayeni said.

“The e-billing system would eradicate distribution of bills to various homes and aid faster delivery of bills electronically.”