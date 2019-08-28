Former Ogun deputy governor leads defectors from PDP to APC

Related News

A former Deputy Governor of Ogun State under Gbenga Daniel of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Salimot Badru, has joined the ruling All Progress Congress(APC) alongside many other stakeholders in the opposition party

Mrs Badru led others under the auspices of Gateway Movement to join the ruling party at the state level during an elaborate meeting in Abeokuta on Tuesday, with a pledge to support the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The chairman of the ruling party in the state, Yemi Sanusi, alongside the Secretary of the caretaker committee, Ayobami Olubori, received the defectors.

He said the party is at the point of repositioning itself in the state and is ready to work with all progressive individuals, especially those who worked for its victory during the election.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mrs Badru said the state is in capable hands under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun. She said the newcomers to the APC were ready to work with the governor to actualise his plans for the state.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs, Tunji Egbetokun, in his remarks urged members of the movement to keep faith with the governor as he tries to lay a solid foundation for the development of the state.

He said Mr Abiodun is working under a peculiar condition, having succeeded a hostile predecessor. Mr Egbetokun called for patience and understanding, promising that the government will not take the support of the group for granted.

Other leaders of the movement present at the declaration include former Director-General, Ladi Adebutu Democratic Organization, Waliu Taiwo; former member, Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustee, Iyabode Apampa; former State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Ibukun Ojosipe, and former National Executive Council member of the PDP, Bisiriyu Popoola amongst many others.