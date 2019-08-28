Osun 28th anniversary: Osun is work in progress – Ooni

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the creation of Osun State commended both past and current administrations in the state for working for the development of the state.

He, however, noted that the state “is still a work in progress.”

The monarch, in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, said the state has been through several phases of development and challenges since its creation in 1991.

He said both the military and democratically elected leaders of the state had contributed to its current status.

The rest of the monarch’s anniversary statement reads:

“The creation of this beautiful state from the Old Oyo State was a product of the relentless struggle of the founding fathers and it has continued to grow from one phase of development to the other because the leaders and the entire people of Osun are bent on owning a prosperous state which our unborn generation would find gainfully inheritable.

“Sincerely, Osun will continue to grow from strength to strength going by the hard work of the leadership, citizenry and other stakeholders, it is an obvious fact that the state will soon get to the promised land.

“I want to urge all stakeholders and the entire citizenry to intensify efforts towards the greatness of Osun as envisaged by our founding fathers. Through hard work, social responsibility and genuine love for all, I am confident that we shall soon have the best Osun of our dream.

Advertisement

“In this regard, I want to congratulate all indigenes and residents of this beautiful state and wish us a colourful 28th-anniversary celebration as we await better days.”

The Ooni is the permanent Chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers.